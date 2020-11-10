Md. leaders call on Hogan to hold coronavirus response talks with them as cases spike

Some Maryland leaders are coming together to call on the governor to take action when it comes to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

In a letter sent to Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimore Mayor Jack Young and six county executives — including Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks — wrote “policies are much more effective when we act together,” according to the Baltimore Sun.

It goes on to say it’s been more than five months since county leaders have had a call with the governor about response efforts.

They also say they haven’t received any advance notice when it comes to announcements about reopenings.

Baltimore has announced plans to reinstate coronavirus restrictions as cases continue to rise, but there haven’t been any new statewide restrictions.

Local leaders are now asking for a meeting so they can “begin the collaboration” and say while recent messages of safety are appreciated, “a successful effort must go beyond words.”

Mike Ricci, a spokesman for the governor, tells the Baltimore Sun the governor’s senior response team is available for regular calls and is able to handle the needs of local leaders 24/7 and they stand ready to assist in any way they can.

