Maryland teachers union asks for declaration keeping public schools virtual until mid-January

Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP

November 24, 2020, 11:34 PM

With COVID-19 infections continuing to surge in Maryland, a teachers union wants the state to require schools to stick with virtual learning until at least mid-January.

The request comes in a letter sent Tuesday from Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association, to state schools Superintendent Karen Salmon.

Many school districts across the state have paused or reversed plans to resume in-person learning.

“But they’re stating that, we’ll re-evaluate in two weeks, or we’ll re-evaluate in three weeks,” Bost said. “This uncertainty is really causing stress for our educators, and for families who can’t do scheduling.”

Bost is urging Salmon to make a statewide announcement.

“We really are asking for certainty to be provided, at least until the end of the semester, (so) that everyone knows, with these increased number of cases, that we are going to be in a virtual environment. Everyone can plan better and be prepared,” Bost said.

WTOP reached out to the Maryland State Department of Education for a response, but has so far not received one.

