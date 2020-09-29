Retired racehorse, show pony found shot to death in Maryland

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said the horses were found slain in Monkton early Friday by a woman who fed the animals.

MONKTON, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a retired racehorse and a white show pony were intentionally shot to death on a Maryland farm.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said the horses were found slain in Monkton early Friday by a woman who fed the animals. Sheriff’s office documents obtained by news outlets said no shots were heard, and the suspects were not believed to be in the area.

Maj. John Simpson said investigators don’t think it was a random shooting, adding that the agency believes the shooter is “someone close to the farm.” A veterinarian is set to perform necropsies on the animals.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.