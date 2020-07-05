New beers from 8 Maryland breweries will help raise money for state’s craft beer association

The sound of a cold beer pouring into a glass now means money for the Brewers Association of Maryland, thanks to a collaboration between eight local breweries.

A group of Maryland breweries are working together to help the local craft beer association do what they do best — brew beer.

After the association’s biggest fundraiser — the Maryland Craft Beer Festival — was canceled, Mike Clements of Frederick’s Idiom Brewing Company had an idea.

“It came to my mind that we could host something similar,” Clements said.

But they had to be creative, since coronavirus concerns have canceled festivals with large crowds.

Starting this weekend, the breweries, which are located across the state, are releasing their own “Brew for BAM” beers, each with a unique taste.

At least 30% of the proceeds from each beer are going back to the state’s nonprofit craft beer trade association.

Clements said the pandemic has been difficult for the industry.

“Not everything is given, and sometimes you have to fight really, really hard to move forward,” he said.

Maryland breweries currently participating in the Brew for BAM fundraiser include 1812 Brewery in Cumberland, Full Tilt Brewing in Baltimore, Hysteria Brewing Company in Columbia, Idiom Brewing Company in Frederick, Mully’s Brewery in Prince Frederick, Olde Mother Brewing Co. in Frederick, True Respite Brewing Company in Derwood, and Waredaca Brewing Company in Gaithersburg.