Pennsylvania woman dies after exiting moving pickup truck

The Associated Press

May 31, 2020, 1:49 PM

MANCHESTER, Md. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman has died on a Western Maryland highway after jumping out of a moving pickup truck in the midst of an argument.

Maryland State Police said Sunday that 23-year-old Nicole Renae Whitcomb of Hanover, Pennsylvania was pronounced at a nearby hospital dead at the scene.

Police say she was a passenger in a Ford F250 driven by a 32-year-old Hanover man on Hanover Pike in Manchester, Maryland shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the two were arguing and Whitcomb attempted to get out of the truck while it was moving and was run over. No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

