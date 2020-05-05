Ocean City to reopen boardwalk, beach to residents this weekend

While Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's stay-at-home order is still in effect, the Ocean City boardwalk and beaches will be open for nearby residents.

“This is a way to give a nearby residents more opportunities to get outside and enjoy fresh air, while still adhering to social distancing guidelines and gathering limits,” Hogan’s Communications Director Mike Ricci said in a joint statement with Jessica Waters, the communications director for the town of Ocean City.

A full statement outlining the details of how access to the boardwalk, beaches and inlet in the Ocean City area will be determined is expected to be released sometime Tuesday morning.