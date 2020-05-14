Maryland man accused of stabbing son, 11, with screwdriver

Baltimore County police said officers responded to the home of a 40-year-old man after a caller reported the man had punctured his son with the tool.

PERRY HALL, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they charged a man with attempted murder after he stabbed his 11-year-old son with a screwdriver.

Baltimore County police said officers were dispatched Tuesday to the Perry Hall home of 40-year-old Reginald Eugene Cooper after a caller reported the man had punctured his son with the tool.

The agency said the child was able to escape and remained hospitalized Wednesday.

Investigators alleged Cooper was acting strangely before the attack and also assaulted three neighbors and a police officer who tried to help.

He was also charged with child abuse and other counts.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

