Hogan: Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate at lowest level since March

Maryland's COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to the lowest level seen in the state since March 29, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Saturday.

At its peak in mid-April, Maryland had a positivity rate of 26.91%. As of Saturday, with over 330,000 tests conducted statewide, the state’s positivity rate had dropped to 11.6%.

The governor also said that 1,686 coronavirus tests were conducted at the Six Flags America site on Friday, which is a record high for a community-based site.

Hospitalizations for cases of coronavirus are also at their lowest point since April 17, at 1,239.

Hospitalization rates are one the key metrics that Maryland used to determine when the state would be ready to reopen.

““We are encouraged to see so many residents take advantage of our new Six Flags testing site, and even more encouraged that as our long-term testing strategy progresses, our statewide positivity rate has fallen to its lowest level in more than two months and COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a six-week low,” Hogan said in a statement.

Some D.C.-area counties in Maryland are still seeing higher positivity rates than the state average.

Prince George’s (17%) and Montgomery (13.9%) counties have seen decreasing positivity rates, but are still experiencing higher rates than the rest of the state.

Prince George’s County and Montgomery County both opted to delay entering Phase One of the governor’s reopening plan while they worked to decrease their number of cases.

Anne Arundel County currently has a positivity rate of 11.9%, which is down from its all-time high of 28.2% on April 16.

Anne Arundel County also opted to delay most parts of the governor’s plan for Phase One reopening.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.