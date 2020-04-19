Montgomery County targets June 15 for end of school, plans pass/fail-style grading

With Maryland's schools closed until at least May 15, Montgomery County updated residents on distance learning, state graduation requirements for seniors, and how students will be graded.

Montgomery County Public Schools, with about 200 elementary, middle and high schools, and around 170,000 students, staff and teachers, have updated their plans for how the remainder of the school year will be handled.

The county’s school superintendent Jack Smith released a coronavirus-related update over the weekend in response to Maryland’s decision to keep schools closed until at least May 15. The update touched on distance learning, state graduation requirements for seniors and how students will be graded, along with other issues. The full memo can be read online.

Students will be graded as usual for the third marking period, which ends April 27.

While the final details are still being worked out, middle school and high school students will move to a “pass/incomplete”-inspired format, Smith’s memo notes.

Smith called the move a “complex decision,” since traditional grades will not best serve all students. The county said more information will be delivered about the grading system in coming weeks.

For elementary students, the memo said the goal will be to “engage as many students as possible” and help both students and teachers prepare for the eventual return to school.

At the same time, teachers will not measure attendance in a traditional way during distance learning, however the school system will track students’ completion of assignments and engagement with teachers during scheduled virtual office hours and responses to phone calls and emails.

In the early phases of the COVID-19 outbreak, state officials expressed concern about graduation requirements for seniors, which include nationally and locally mandated standardized tests. Those requirements were waived last week, along with service learning requirements. The county’s school staff is working on a plan for ways to honor those students scheduled to graduate this spring.

The school district also outlined a schedule of instruction for distance learning broken down by grade level. For example, elementary students will have an online learning curriculum that includes math three times per week; literacy twice per week; and art, music and P.E. through prerecorded lessons at their convenience.

In a regular school year, school systems are required to be open for 180 days. However, the state recently voted to reduce that number to 175 days in light of the major disruption cause the virus outbreak.

The county shortened spring break by three days, and also took advantage of the state’s decision to only count five of the 10 days of emergency closure during the first part of the coronavirus outbreak against the schools’ total.

Consequently, Montgomery County only needed to make up two days of instruction between now and the end of the year. The system is able to target June 15 for the last day of school because those two days of instruction will be made up: one day because primary voting will no longer happen as originally scheduled in late April, and another day already built into the calendar for emergencies that has yet to be used.

The school also has asked that members of the community who must engage with school staff, such as during meal and computer pickups, to use face coverings.