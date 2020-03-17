How the Coronavirus Affects College Admissions

Early events for admitted students can offer a useful introduction to the college campus, helping students get their bearings and…

Early events for admitted students can offer a useful introduction to the college campus, helping students get their bearings and learn more about the many services available to them. But many such programs are shutting down as colleges close due to spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19.

For students who have been accepted to a college but haven’t made a decision, institutional responses to the pandemic may make doing so harder. If a student hasn’t already visited the colleges where he or she has been accepted, a closed campus likely eliminates the option to do so.

That means choosing a college just got harder.

That’s the case for Katie Benston, a mother of a high school senior and junior in North Carolina. Benston says her son, a high school senior, had already visited a number of campuses but hoped to visit more colleges before making a decision by May 1, traditionally known as National College Decision Day. Now he may have to consider attending a college he hasn’t visited.

“My son is an experiential decision-maker. So for him, being on campus gives him a sense of what the community is like,” Benston says.

She says her son has been accepted at some colleges but is still awaiting word from others, and visits would have helped shape his decision.

The inability to visit each school means it may be harder for the family to find the right fit.

What the Coronavirus Means for College Admissions

Some colleges have already admitted students, but many of the most selective have not, says Elizabeth Heaton, vice president of educational consulting at Bright Horizons College Coach. The indefinite postponement of college visits means families may be in limbo and wondering about their next move.

The answer, Heaton predicts, is probably a shift to more online admissions events and resources. “A lot of colleges have set up online groups where you can meet other students virtually. My guess is what we’re going to start to see is a lot of things go online.”

As colleges close campuses, many are doing just that. College responses include emphasizing virtual tours, creating more online content for prospective students and extending the deadline to accept offers of admission.

The National Association for College Admission Counseling has encouraged colleges to be flexible with deadlines. One group of admissions professionals — Admissions Community Cultivating Equity & Peace Today — has launched a crowdsourced list of colleges that have changed deposit deadlines from May 1 to June 1 due to the coronavirus scare.

Meanwhile, the Common App, a popular college application platform, maintains an FAQ page for students affected by “natural disasters and other disruptions.”

Heaton encourages prospective students to reach out to colleges to see what each is specifically doing to accommodate applicants as the coronavirus outbreak throws a monkey wrench into the gears of the college admissions process. Students should be checking a college’s website, its application portal and their own email. If a student doesn’t see activity, he or she can try calling the college.

These actions matter because many colleges also consider demonstrated interest to be important in determining how likely a student is to enroll if admitted.

Heaton says that the college visit is often an important sign of demonstrated interest. With that off the table, she says colleges will likely understand if a student can’t make a visit, but he or she can still demonstrate interest by getting on the school’s mailing list, opening emails from the college and clicking on links in correspondence. This is important, she notes, because some colleges track such activities.

While it’s no replacement for the physical campus, Heaton also urges applicants to take advantage of virtual college tours. “A lot of colleges these days do have virtual tours available on their website. So it’s not a perfect introduction, but at least you can see it.”

Heaton also suggests that students look at other important aspects, such as course offerings in their major of interest. They should also familiarize themselves with faculty members and what they specialize in, and opportunities available through career service offices.

College social media accounts and admissions forums may also be helpful avenues to explore.

For students such as juniors who had planned to make college visits, Heaton encourages them to do more research on the front end. She says they should develop a targeted list with the understanding that they may have to visit fewer schools over the coming year.

While these ideas may help families better understand their options, there are some questions that can’t be answered at this stage.

For example, Benston wonders what the fallout will mean for financial aid and how scholarships will be affected.

“I don’t think (college officials) probably know the answers to those questions. But surely they’re already having those conversations. That’s something that we would like to know,” Benston says.

How to Proceed With Academic and Admissions Goals

Colleges aren’t the only ones closing campus. Many K-12 schools are also shutting down in response to coronavirus concerns. Meanwhile, testing dates for the SAT and ACT college admissions exams also have been postponed.

As with college admissions, high school students should look online for continuity, says Sal Khan, founder and CEO of Khan Academy, an educational website. He notes there are free online resources for nearly every grade level and subject area, especially for juniors and seniors.

As students shift to learning at home, Khan encourages them to focus on the basics.

“Start with a fairly simple proposition. It can be very overwhelming to think about how you recreate an entire school day virtually. The reality is, you can’t. There are all these intangible things about being in a physical environment that you can’t replicate virtually,” he says.

He encourages students to structure their days, maintain solid study habits and identify a good spot to study.

“Find a place in the house that is well-organized,” Khan says.

To help students structure their days, Khan Academy has posted proposed schedules for all primary and secondary grade levels.

Since parents often can’t replicate the expertise of a classroom teacher, he encourages them to look online. “The resources are there to get students through most of the subject matter, so it’s really about pointing them to the right thing and keeping them motivated.”

Khan also cautions against multitasking and urges students to focus on the academic work at hand.

And with sports and extracurricular activities canceled along with classes, he says this is an opportune time for students to fill in knowledge gaps and to work ahead on important tasks for college admissions. “If you’re a junior or senior who is looking to go to college, taking the SAT and AP (exams), I would try to put in an hour a day on the SAT and between 30 minutes and an hour for each AP.”

For students who excel in group settings, Khan encourages them to set up virtual study sessions to learn alongside their peers.

