Maryland board OKs 3 in-person voting spots in 7th District

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s state elections board has approved allowing three in-person voting centers for the special general election to fill the rest of term for the seat last held by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.

The board voted Monday to allow one in-person voting center in each of the congressional district’s three jurisdictions. Those include the city of Baltimore, as well as Baltimore and Howard counties.

The board is urging voters to cast their ballots in the April 28 election by mail and to leave the in-person centers for people who cannot vote by mail.

Democrat Kweisi Mfume is running against Republican Kimberly Klacik.

