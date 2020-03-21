Maryland beach mayor: Don’t come to Ocean City now

The mayor of Maryland's most popular beach destination wants vacationers to postpone their trips.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The mayor of Maryland’s most popular beach destination wants vacationers to postpone their trips as the state attempts to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan made the comments on Saturday. Meehan says Ocean City will enforce Gov. Larry Hogan’s initiatives, which include limiting the number of people in groups to 10.

Maryland health officials reported 190 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, about 40 more than was reported on Friday. Two people have died.

Maryland National Guard members are now in Baltimore providing assistance to the city during the outbreak.

