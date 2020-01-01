Maryland lawmaker aims to reduce euthanasia in animal shelters

The bill, sponsored by Del. Mark Chang, would require shelters to take a series of steps to reunite animals found as strays with their owners when possible.

A bill pre-filed by a Maryland House member would set standards for animal shelters, with the goal of reaching a “save rate” of 90%.

The bill, sponsored by Del. Mark Chang, would require shelters to take a series of steps to reunite animals found as strays with their owners when possible.

The bill would require shelters to make an attempt to identify an animal by checking for license tags or microchips within 24 hours of housing the animal. They would also have to prominently post their hours and the process for owners to recover pets who end up there.

When a shelter decides it must euthanize a pet, the bill would require a series of steps, including checking with other facilities that may have room, or making “reasonable attempts” to find foster care when permanent placement isn’t available.

The proposal would also bar shelters from banning the transfer of an animal based on its breed.

Maryland lawmakers will head back to Annapolis for the General Assembly session on Jan. 8.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.