By ‘Air’ and by sea: Michael Jordan flies to White Marlin Open

The unmistakable personal jet of NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan landed on Maryland’s Eastern Shore on Tuesday, lending credibility to rumors that he would participate in the 46th annual White Marlin Open.

Officially here! Michael Jordan’s signature elephant print plane spotted at Salisbury Regional Airport this morning. The 🐐 is officially on the Eastern Shore, and expected to fish today at the White Marlin Open. (📸: Christine King) pic.twitter.com/Xyre1vTae6 — Travon Miles (@Tray47ABC) August 6, 2019

More evidence of Jordan was spotted by sea last week. His 80-foot yacht labeled “Catch 23” — which like his plane, is adorned with the same elephant print on his signature Air Jordan 3 sneakers — was seen on the Ocean City, Maryland waters near the site of the competition.

However, Jordan — who served as the former director of basketball operations and later played for the Washington Wizards in the early 2000s — is not listed among those to have caught any fish, and tournament officials have not confirmed the status of his boat as of Wednesday morning.

Tuesday, the second day of the event that runs through Friday, saw 335 boats participate, down from the 389 that went out to fish Monday. On Day 1, angler Greg Robinson on a boat called the Polarizer caught a 277.5-pound Mako shark. The largest haul of Tuesday’s action was the 465.5-pound blue marlin caught by Craig Dickerson on the aptly named boat, the Haulin Baulin.

More than 400 boats entered the competition with over $6.1 million in estimated prize money up for grabs.

The event also means a huge haul for the Maryland Food Bank, which reportedly netted donations of close to 500 pounds of fish.

