Lanes reopened 4 hours after tractor trailer overturns on Chesapeake Bay Bridge

Abigail Constantino

July 31, 2019, 11:30 PM

After nearly four hours, travel lanes on the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland have been reopened after a tractor trailer overturned Wednesday evening.

It overturned on the eastbound span around 7:30 p.m., as heavy rain pelted the area.

All traffic going east was stopped for a time, but one lane of the westbound span was opened to eastbound traffic around 8 p.m.

Just before 8:30 p.m., vehicles stuck on the eastbound span at the time of the crash were allowed to clear the bridge by squeezing by the crash.

overturned trailer
A tractor trailer overturns on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Screen capture courtesy NBC Washington)

Maryland Area Transportation Operations Coordination reported delays for miles in both eastbound and westbound spans.

Below is the area of the crash.

