Lanes reopened 4 hours after tractor trailer overturns on Chesapeake Bay Bridge

After nearly four hours, travel lanes on the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland have been reopened after a tractor trailer overturned Wednesday evening.

FINAL: Crash. US-50 EB on the Bay Bridge. Anne Arundel County, MD. All travel lanes have been reopened. Delays remain. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) August 1, 2019

It overturned on the eastbound span around 7:30 p.m., as heavy rain pelted the area.

All traffic going east was stopped for a time, but one lane of the westbound span was opened to eastbound traffic around 8 p.m.

Just before 8:30 p.m., vehicles stuck on the eastbound span at the time of the crash were allowed to clear the bridge by squeezing by the crash.

Maryland Area Transportation Operations Coordination reported delays for miles in both eastbound and westbound spans.

