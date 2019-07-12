Charles Co. man faces human trafficking, drug charges in Howard Co.

A Waldorf, Maryland, man is facing multiple charges after police said he trafficked four women in an Elkridge motel this week and possibly used drugs to "keep them in his control."

Ronald Willis Cheek, 49, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of human trafficking and drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute, Howard County police said Friday.

On Wednesday evening, police said they received a tip about “suspicious activity” at the Terrace Motel on Washington Boulevard, and when officers arrived, they found Cheek and four women, who ranged in age from 20 to 28. The women were from Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, police added.

Cheek was taken into custody on an open Virginia arrest warrant for fraud. Then, after police said officers “recognized signs of possible human trafficking” at the motel and investigated further, charges against Cheek were filed Thursday.

Detectives believe Cheek posted ads about the women online, arranged appointments and collected payments. They also believe Cheek gave the women drugs to have control over them.

Cheek is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

