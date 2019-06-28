202
Home » Maryland News » Montgomery Co. police arrest…

Montgomery Co. police arrest 2 more in burglary of Rockville gun shop

By Jack Pointer June 28, 2019 1:45 pm 06/28/2019 01:45pm
Share

Montgomery County police have made two more arrests in the June 13 burglary of a Rockville, Maryland, gun store.

Demico Henderson Jr., 18, faces an adult charge of second-degree burglary with the intent to steal a firearm. The Glen Burnie, Maryland, man was 17 years old on June 13, said police, who have also charged him with possession of a firearm by a minor. He was arrested Tuesday.

Also charged is Mirakle Smith, 20, of Elkridge, Maryland. Arrested June 14, she’s been charged with being an accessory after that break-in at the United Gun Shop, located in the 5400 block of Randolph Road.

Two weeks ago, three Anne Arundel County, Maryland, residents were arrested: Brandon Allen Jackson, 17 (charged as an adult); Terrence Massey Jr., 21; and an unidentified 15-year-old (charged as a juvenile).  

Related Stories

A vehicle had been used to ram into the storefront. A police officer arrived while the burglary was still in progress. Fleeing in an SUV, the suspects tried to hit the officer and rammed his squad car, police said.

That officer fired at the SUV, which stopped about a quarter-mile later. Four suspects fled, according to police. Marquis Weems, 17, of Anne Arundel County, was inside the SUV and died from a gunshot wound.

The burglary has since been linked to another at a Laurel, Maryland, gun shop.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Montgomery County police at 240-773-5959. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Solvers either by going online or by calling 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and/or indictment.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
crime jack pointer Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fourth of July across the US

From parades to protests, here’s what the Fourth of July looked like across the United States this year. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!