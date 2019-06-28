Charged are an 18-year-old from Glen Burnie, Maryland, and a 20-year-old from Elkridge, Maryland. Three others were charged earlier in the June 13 break-in, which has since been connected to a similar crime in Laurel, Maryland.

Montgomery County police have made two more arrests in the June 13 burglary of a Rockville, Maryland, gun store.

Demico Henderson Jr., 18, faces an adult charge of second-degree burglary with the intent to steal a firearm. The Glen Burnie, Maryland, man was 17 years old on June 13, said police, who have also charged him with possession of a firearm by a minor. He was arrested Tuesday.

Also charged is Mirakle Smith, 20, of Elkridge, Maryland. Arrested June 14, she’s been charged with being an accessory after that break-in at the United Gun Shop, located in the 5400 block of Randolph Road.

Two weeks ago, three Anne Arundel County, Maryland, residents were arrested: Brandon Allen Jackson, 17 (charged as an adult); Terrence Massey Jr., 21; and an unidentified 15-year-old (charged as a juvenile).

A vehicle had been used to ram into the storefront. A police officer arrived while the burglary was still in progress. Fleeing in an SUV, the suspects tried to hit the officer and rammed his squad car, police said.

That officer fired at the SUV, which stopped about a quarter-mile later. Four suspects fled, according to police. Marquis Weems, 17, of Anne Arundel County, was inside the SUV and died from a gunshot wound.

The burglary has since been linked to another at a Laurel, Maryland, gun shop.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Montgomery County police at 240-773-5959. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Solvers either by going online or by calling 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and/or indictment.

