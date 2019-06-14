3 arrests made linked to Montgomery County gun store burglary

Police have arrested three people in connection with a gun store burglary in Montgomery County, Maryland, and they say that the burglary is linked to another one that happened in Howard County this week.

Three Anne Arundel County residents were arrested: an unnamed 15-year-old who is charged as a juvenile; 17-year-old Brandon Allen Jackson, charged as an adult; and 21-year-old Terrence Massey Jr.

Montgomery County police announced their arrests a day after a burglary at the United Gun Store in Rockville. Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police investigated a call about a burglary at the gun store on the 5400 block of Randolph Road.

Police found a white SUV in front of the store, and when an officer got out of his cruiser, the SUV sped toward the officer and struck the cruiser. The officer fired his gun during this encounter.

The SUV traveled on Randolph Road for about a quarter mile, and it became disabled. Four people got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

When police arrived at the vehicle, they found a suspect dead inside the SUV with a gunshot wound. That suspect has now been identified as Marquis Weems, 17, of Anne Arundel County.

The officer who opened fire has been identified as John Gloss, a 20-year police veteran. He is on administrative leave pending review, police said.

Police believe the two vehicles the suspects used were reported stolen out of Anne Arundel County; one was used to ram the storefront, and the other was a getaway car.

The Rockville burglary is being linked to the burglary at a Laurel gun store also this week, where Howard County police said suspects escaped with several guns Wednesday morning.

On Friday, police said they have so far recovered 17 guns, with 10 more still outstanding from the Rockville burglary. They are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to find more information on the stolen firearms.

Police are still investigating additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-773-5070.

