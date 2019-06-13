202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 4 suspects at large…

4 suspects at large after Rockville gun store burglary, police say

By Valerie Bonk June 13, 2019 3:20 pm 06/13/2019 03:20pm
120 Shares

Four suspects are on the loose and one suspect is dead after a burglary at a Rockville, Maryland, gun store early Thursday, Montgomery County police said.

As there are four possibly armed suspects on the loose, police are urging local residents to navigate the area with extra caution.

An alarm went off at the United Gun Shop at the intersection of Randolph Road and Parklawn Drive around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The five suspects rammed into a police cruiser as they were fleeing the scene, causing police to shoot at the car, officials said. Police later found the car a few blocks away from the area with a dead man inside.

Police said they found a bag with multiple firearms inside in a backyard not far from the scene. Three other guns were found outside the car the suspects tried to get away in.

It appears two vehicles reported stolen out of Anne Arundel County were used in the incident: one to ram the storefront and a getaway car.

Later Thursday, police said an officer that had responded to the burglary in progress opened fire on the suspects as they were making their escape, ramming into his cruiser. The suspect who was found dead inside the vehicle had a gunshot wound.

The officer who had opened fire is on administrative leave pending review, police said.

Eastbound Randolph Road between Parklawn Drive and Putnam Road was shutdown as police investigated the incident, but reopened before 11 a.m.

WTOP’s John Domen, who was on the scene, reported that police were advising residents that if something seemed “off” in a yard or house to call police immediately.

Another gun store in the Maple Lawn section of Laurel was burglarized in a very similar way Wednesday morning, though it is unknown if the two incidents are connected.

Howard County police said officers responded to Fox Firearms at 2 a.m., where unknown suspects gained entry to the shop by driving a stolen vehicle through the front of the store, escaping with several guns. A county police spokesperson said so far “there has been no determination made” about whether the Howard County case is connected to the Montgomery County case.

This isn’t the first time United Gun Shop in Rockville has been burglarized. In 2017, multiple guns were stolen early on a Thursday morning, after suspects forced open the front door and took several handguns and long guns.

WTOP’s John Domen reported from Rockville, Maryland.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
burglary crime gun store john domen Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News police rockville United Gun Shop valerie bonk
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Top Michael Jackson songs
Celebrity birthdays June 23-29
2019 Women's World Cup
Today in History: June 26
10 summer food and drink festivals
Gloria Vanderbilt 1924-2019
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Primary day in Virginia
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
25 years ago: OJ chase consumed TV
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families