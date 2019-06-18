Md. rolls out pilot program for digital license plates

In Maryland, a two-year pilot program is being launched to test digital license plates.

For decades, the car license plate has been pretty much the same. But, for some, a big change could be on the horizon.

Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration said electronic plates would eliminate the need to put that little sticker on when renewing your registration — the plate would update automatically.

Other expected benefits include the ability to display real-time information, such as Amber Alerts or an alert if a car has been stolen.

MDOT is partnering with digital license plate manufacturer Reviver, which is providing test plates to the state at no cost.

“At MDOT MVA, we are constantly evaluating emerging technologies in the transportation industry to find innovative ideas that could benefit our customers,” said MDOT MVA’s Chrissy Nizer in a news release. “We are excited about the digital plate pilot and the potential of this technology to pave the way for additional customer convenience.”

The state is one of the first on the East Coast to try out the new digital plates. They’re being tested on 20 MDOT MVA fleet vehicles and two Maryland Transportation Authority vehicles.

