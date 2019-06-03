202
Home » Maryland News » Md. court upholds $1.3M…

Md. court upholds $1.3M ruling in cigarettes butts in mulch fire

By The Associated Press June 3, 2019 11:14 am 06/03/2019 11:14am
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s second-highest court has upheld a $1.3 million judgment against the Steamfitters Union, saying it knew or should have known cigarette butts tossed in mulch could cause a fire that would harm neighbors.

The Daily Record of Baltimore reports that the Court of Special Appeals ruled 2-1 last week to uphold a jury’s ruling involving the facility in Capitol Heights.

The court said the jury concluded correctly that the local union owed a duty to neighboring property owners to prevent the foreseeable fire. The fire in April 2015 that spread to Gordon Contractors Inc.’s and Falco Industries Inc.’s properties resulted from cigarette butts dropped in mulch.

One judge dissented, ruling that many cigarette butts didn’t ignite the mulch, showing the Steamfitters wouldn’t have known about the potential for a fire.

___

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Duke Ellington's DC house hits the market

The LeDroit Park house the jazz legend grew up in has hit the market. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!