Crash delays Friday Bay Bridge traffic

Beach-goers hoping to dash toward the Delaware and Maryland beaches encountered delays on the Bay Bridge on Friday.

Beach-goers hoping to dash toward the Delaware and Maryland beaches encountered delays on the Bay Bridge on Friday.

A crash with injuries closed the eastbound span earlier in the day. Though the lanes were reopened around 1:30 p.m., delays remained on Route 50 headed to the bridge. The delays ended around 8:30 p.m., the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

The delays were compounded by the influx of drivers headed to the bridge as a typical Friday rolls on, said Jerry Booth in the WTOP Traffic Center.

Delays began before Rowe Boulevard, coming out of Parole, trying to get across the Severn River Bridge to the toll plaza. The backups had a ripple effect around the Annapolis, Maryland, area, said Reada Kessler in the traffic center.

Stick with WTOP for more updates.

Related Stories WTOP Traffic

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.