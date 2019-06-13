202
Home » Maryland News » Chesapeake Bay's 'dead zone'…

Chesapeake Bay’s ‘dead zone’ expected to get bigger

By John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP June 13, 2019 4:00 am 06/13/2019 04:00am
10 Shares
FILE - In this May 12, 2010 file photo, a man looks out over the Chesapeake Bay, with the Bay Bridge in the background, at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Md. For an annual report card evaluating the 200-mile-long (322-kilometer-long) bay, researchers at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 gave the Chesapeake a grade of 46% for 2018, down from 54% in 2017. All of the indicators factored into the bay's health index declined or stayed flat last year. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

The “dead zone” in the Chesapeake Bay this summer could be one of the largest in the last two decades, ecologists from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science and the University of Michigan said.

A dead zone is an area of low oxygen that can kill fish and other aquatic life. It’s the result of well-above average river flows from increased rainfall since last fall, which has washed extra nutrients into the bay.

Those nutrients fuel the growth of microscopic plants. As the plants sink and die, they’re broken down by bacteria in a process that consumes oxygen, said the forecast’s co-author Jeremy Testa. “Most of the big organisms we’re familiar with can’t survive there,” he said.

The dead zone is expected to be about 2.1 cubic miles in size, according to the scientists, which would make it among the four largest in the past 20 years.

But Testa cautions against reading too much into the one prediction. “The weather can cause blips that happen for a year or two, and they don’t necessarily mean that the bay has turned its course and is back on a downward trajectory,” he said. “It just means that things go up and down over time.”

A dead zone is only one feature of the Chesapeake Bay that is measured in terms of overall health, and the phrase is actually a misnomer because there’s plenty of microbial life living there, Testa said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
anoxia chesapeake bay dead zone hypoxia Latest News Local News low oxgen Maryland News no oxygen
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95

Gloria Vanderbilt, the intrepid heiress, artist and romantic, who survived family tragedy and multiple marriages and reigned during the 1970s and ’80s as a designer jeans pioneer, died Monday at the age of 95. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!