Anne Arundel County official to unveil Chesapeake Bay protection policies

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 4:36 am 05/15/2019 04:36am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The chief executive of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, is set to announce two new policies aimed at protecting the Chesapeake Bay.

County Executive Steuart Pittman is making the announcement Wednesday at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Annapolis. The county executive’s office says the policies are aimed at improving the site development process to better protect wetlands and other natural areas.

Lisa Feldt, the vice president for environmental protection and restoration with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, is scheduled to attend. Matt Johnston, the county’s director of environmental policy, also is scheduled to attend the announcement.

