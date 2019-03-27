202
Home » Maryland News » New chief appointed to…

New chief appointed to lead Maryland’s correctional services

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 10:34 am 03/27/2019 10:34am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s governor has appointed a former state police major as acting secretary of the state’s correctional services and public safety department.

Gov. Larry Hogan says J. Michael Zeigler has led operations at state prisons for the last three years. He spent 28 years with the Maryland State Police before that. The Republican governor says Zeigler’s extensive experience in law enforcement will be a “tremendous asset” in his new leadership role.

He succeeds Stephen Moyer, who resigned as secretary of the state’s Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services earlier this month to take a job in Florida.

In a statement sent Wednesday, Zeigler said he was honored by his appointment. He vowed to “continue to move the department forward in a positive way.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!