Husband-wife duo charged with St. Mary’s County assault, robbery

WASHINGTON — A reported robbery in a St. Mary’s County, Maryland, strip mall ended with the arrests of a woman and her husband.

The county sheriff’s office said in a statement Thursday that Samantha Ann Somerville, 30, of no fixed address, attacked a woman leaving one of the businesses in the Millison Plaza and sprayed her face with Mace at about 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 20.

A witness to the struggle, according to law enforcement, saw Somerville and her husband, Wayne Darnell Somerville Jr., 31, also of no fixed address, run away to a neighboring business.

Deputies found the two in a restroom, as well as the victim’s wallet hidden in the back of the toilet and clothes in a trash can that matched reports of what the Sommervilles had been wearing.

The sheriff’s office said Wayne Sommerville had the victim’s credit card in his jacket pocket and, like his spouse, was carrying Mace.

The Somervilles are being held without bond on charges that include armed robbery and second-degree assault.

