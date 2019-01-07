U.Md. starts cleaning of housing buildings in fight against adenovirus

Almost 40 university students have been diagnosed with adenovirus since a freshman student died from complications of it in November.

WASHINGTON — As winter break continues for students at the University of Maryland, the school has expanded its cleaning practices, bringing in contractors to disinfect frequently touched surfaces inside campus dorms and apartments.

It’s part of an effort to prevent the spread of adenovirus. Students were told to clear frequently touched surfaces — bathrooms, kitchen areas and common living spaces — before leaving for break.

The cleaning process will continue through Jan. 18. University officials explained in an FAQ that they would not move personal items to wipe frequently touched surfaces.

Students were able to opt out of the cleaning by filling out a form. Other public areas on campus have already been disinfected.

Almost 40 university students have been diagnosed with adenovirus since a freshman student died from complications of it in November.

