202.5
Home » Maryland News » U.Md. starts cleaning of…

U.Md. starts cleaning of housing buildings in fight against adenovirus

By Melissa Howell January 7, 2019 12:41 pm 01/07/2019 12:41pm
Share

WASHINGTON — As winter break continues for students at the University of Maryland, the school has expanded its cleaning practices, bringing in contractors to disinfect frequently touched surfaces inside campus dorms and apartments.

Related Stories

It’s part of an effort to prevent the spread of adenovirus. Students were told to clear frequently touched surfaces — bathrooms, kitchen areas and common living spaces — before leaving for break.

The cleaning process will continue through Jan. 18. University officials explained in an FAQ that they would  not move personal items to wipe frequently touched surfaces.

Students were able to opt out of the cleaning by filling out a form. Other public areas on campus have already been disinfected.

Almost 40 university students have been diagnosed with adenovirus since a freshman student died from complications of it in November.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
adenovirus Latest News Local News Maryland News Melissa Howell
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

DC area’s 1st snowstorm of 2019

The first snowfall of the year in the D.C. area arrived Jan. 12. The weekend has brought about winter storm warnings throughout the entire region.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500