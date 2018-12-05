The number of University of Maryland students who have tested positive for adenovirus is up to 35 — an increase of five over last week — and university officials are urging students going home for winter break to help stop the spread of the illness.

Ten of the cases have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control as being of adenovirus 7 — a strain that can causes more severe illness.

Olivia Paregol, an 18-year-old freshman from Howard County, died from adenovirus Nov. 18. The first case was detected Nov. 1.

The new numbers are contained in a message to the campus community issued by Dr. David McBride, director of the University Health Center.

As students prepare to leave the College Park campus for winter break, McBride urges students to help stop the spread of the illness, advising those who are running fevers to avoid public transportation including planes, buses and trains.

