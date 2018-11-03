3 more UMd adenovirus cases diagnosed after student’s death

The three new cases over Thanksgiving break bring the total number of cases at the school to nine, including freshman Olivia Paregol, who died Nov. 18.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Three more cases of adenovirus have been confirmed at the University of Maryland, College Park, attended by an 18-year-old who died of complications from the respiratory infection.

News outlets report the three new cases over Thanksgiving break bring the total number of cases at the school to nine, including freshman Olivia Paregol, who died Nov. 18.

University Health Center Director David McBride says the new cases didn’t require hospitalization.

McBride said the school learned Nov. 1 of what was then an “isolated case” of adenovirus. Ian Paregol says his daughter, who was immunosuppressed because of medication for Crohn’s disease, went to the health center the next day but wasn’t tested for adenovirus.

He questioned if her dorm’s mold outbreak could have exacerbated her illness, but the university says there’s no clear link.

Parents spoke with CBS Today. Watch the video:

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.