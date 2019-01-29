U.Md. dorm intruder turns out to be drunk student who entered wrong room, police say

The intruder who entered a University of Maryland-College Park dorm room over the weekend and appeared to try to climb into a sleeping female student's bed has turned out to be a student who was drunk and entered the wrong room, campus police said.

In a statement, University of Maryland police said a male student came forward and told them he was drunk and staying the night at a friend’s dorm room in Elkton Hall when he left to go to the bathroom. He said he accidentally entered the wrong room on his way back.

The police now say the student didn’t actually climb into the sleeping student’s bed, but accidentally brushed up against her arm when he was going to lie down on the floor of what he thought was his friend’s room.

Police said they determined no inappropriate contact happened.

The male student has not been identified. The police said they interviewed his friends and corroborated his account.

The student’s admission to police came after authorities issued a campus-wide alert Sunday notifying students of a burglary and a case of unlawful touching.

Police said the matter would be referred to the Office of Student Conduct and handled administratively.

