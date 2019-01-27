U.Md. police looking for man who got into bed with female student

The student called police and reported a man she didn't know had entered her dorm room in Elkton Hall. The man entered through an unlocked door and got into bed with the student.

WASHINGTON — University of Maryland police say they are looking for a man who entered a female student’s dorm room on Sunday and got into bed with her at the College Park campus.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., the student called police and reported a man she didn’t know had entered her dorm room in Elkton Hall. The man entered through an unlocked door and got into bed with the student, according to police.

During the encounter, police say the man “made contact” with the woman. She yelled at the man to leave and he eventually did so. Police say the man uttered the words “OG Legend” as he exited.

The man is described as white, “medium height, heavy set, round face, brown eyes, short brown straight hair, and wearing only red-blue plaid shorts,” according to a news release from the University of Maryland police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call police at 301-405-3555. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may send an email via: http://www.umpd.umd.edu/contact/anonymous_tip.cfm.

