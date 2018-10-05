202
Capital Beltway oil spill causes accidents, closes lanes on Outer Loop

By John Domen October 5, 2018 6:49 am 10/05/2018 06:49am
An oil spill on the Capital Beltway in Maryland has caused multiple accidents and spinouts Friday morning on the Outer Loop near Connecticut Avenue. Drivers are advised to stay on the left side.

WASHINGTON — An oil spill on the Capital Beltway in Maryland caused multiple accidents and spinouts Friday morning on the Outer Loop near Connecticut Avenue.

Drivers are advised to stay on the left side as the right side is blocked by an accident between Connecticut Avenue and MD-355/Rockville Pike.

Maryland State Police say the oil spill, which was discovered on the road shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, has led to at least three different accidents on the road, and some of the cars have substantial damage.

Two people have been transported to local hospitals, though their injuries aren’t life-threatening.

“There were multiple crashes involving tractor trailers, dump trucks. Cars had spun out. There was a slick road surface possibly causing these collisions,” said Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer. “While there’s no exact count, it looks like there were upwards of a dozen vehicles involved. Some were single-vehicle collision spinouts. Others were multiple vehicles colliding.”

At 7 a.m., WTOP Traffic reports the backup was about 7 miles lines long, starting on New Hampshire Avenue.

Police are still on the scene.

Capital Beltway's Outer Loop Local News Maryland News outer loop traffic Transportation News

