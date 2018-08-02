2 Md. men indicted in fentanyl-related deaths

Two men from Southern Maryland are facing at least 20 years in prison on multiple charges of distributing fentanyl that resulted in the deaths of three people.

WASHINGTON — Two men from Southern Maryland are facing at least 20 years in prison on multiple charges of distributing fentanyl that resulted in the deaths of three people.

A federal grand jury indicted Rodney Mondell Coby, 29, of Waldorf, and Steven Jerome, of Leonardtown, on charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Coby is also charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and two counts related to possession of firearms and ammunition. Jerome faces three counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

The six-count indictment alleges that Coby and Jerome distributed fentanyl to someone in September 2017 resulting in death. The indictment also charges that Coby and Jerome individually distributed fentanyl in November 2017 and March 2018, respectively, resulting in deaths.

Coby is also charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and illegally possessing five semi-automatic pistols and 159 rounds of ammunition.

If convicted, Coby and Jerome face between 20 years and life in prison for each of the counts stemming from the fentanyl-related deaths.

Both men are currently in custody, and no date has been set for their appearance in federal court.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid described by the National Institute on Drug Abuse as 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. The institute estimates that more than 115 people in the U.S. die each day after overdosing on opioids.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

