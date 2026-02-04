Former police officer, Prince George’s Co. Council member join race to replace Steny Hoyer

Harry Dunn and Wala Blegay are officially joining the race to replace Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, who's retiring after more than 40 years in Congress.

Two more candidates are officially joining the race to replace Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, who’s retiring after more than 40 years.

The latest to announce they’re running for the 5th District seat are two fellow Democrats: Prince George’s County Council member Wala Blegay and former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who defended the building during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Both made their intentions official Wednesday.

Blegay was appointed in December to fill a vacant at-large seat on the Prince George’s County Council.

Dunn ran for Congress in 2024 in Maryland’s 3rd District, but lost the Democratic primary.

At least 10 other Democrats and two Republicans have already joined the race for Hoyer’s seat.

Primaries will be held June 23.

Hoyer has endorsed his former campaign manager, Maryland Del. Adrian Boafo, to replace him.

The deadline to file for candidacy is about three weeks away, on Feb. 24.

