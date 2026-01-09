Crowded primary expected in Maryland’s 5th District, as candidates aim to replace Hoyer

Only hours after Maryland congressman Steny Hoyer announced he wasn’t running again, Democrats in Prince George’s County were being surveyed about who they might support to replace him.

Only hours after Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer announced he would not be running again, Democrats in Prince George’s County were being surveyed about who they might support to replace him.

For months, there had been whispers that Hoyer was ready to give up his seat, and politicians in lower offices have been planning and organizing behind the scenes so they would be ready if it happened.

The Board of Elections already shows a handful of Democrats and Republicans who have filed, and while some of them are former federal employees, none of them have a lot of experience in the local elected landscape. That will change between now and Feb. 24, the deadline to run.

“I think it is likely that you wind up with someone more progressive than Hoyer, and because this is not a particularly competitive district, it’s not like voters will be thinking strategically,” St. Mary’s College political science professor Todd Eberly said.

“‘Who can we find that might appeal to independents or maybe some moderate Republicans?’ This is a safe Democratic seat, which means they don’t have to worry so much, the way that you might have to in a more competitive district,” Eberly added.

The 5th District includes all of Southern Maryland, southern Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties, and parts of central Prince George’s and western Anne Arundel counties.

“Just because of numbers, the politics of Prince George’s County and Charles County are more likely to have an influence on who ultimately wins the Democratic nomination and claims the seat,” Eberly said.

While some of those areas are represented by conservative Republicans at the state and county level, the amount of Democrats who live in the more populated areas of the counties overwhelm them when it comes to the race for Congress.

“It is interesting that St. Mary’s is the county (Hoyer) calls home, but it’s probably, politically speaking, the place where he’s least at home,” he said.

Who would run?

At least one poll that’s already circulating asks voters their thoughts about Rushern Baker, Quincy Bareebe, Wala Blegay, State Del. Adrian Boafo, Harry Dunn, Harry Jarin and Nicole Williams.

Bareebe and Jarin have already filed to run. Boafo is a state delegate from Bowie. Williams is a state delegate from Hyattsville and the chair of the county’s delegation this year. Dunn is a former U.S. Capitol Police officer who grew up in the county but also ran in the adjacent 4th District in 2024. Blegay is an at-large member of the Prince George’s County Council, and Baker is the former county executive in Prince George’s County.

Boafo and Blegay have made clear that they’re considering a run, and Williams’ name has been mentioned several times by others who are connected to politics.

A source with ties to Baker told WTOP he’s also looking to run for the seat, though that hasn’t been officially confirmed.

Other names are also being mentioned, and Maryland Del. C.T. Wilson told WTOP he’s considering a run.

“It is a safe Democratic seat, so whoever wins that Democratic primary knows that they’ll probably be able to hold on to that seat as long as they wish. And I think that’s going to make it hard for a lot of people to pass up,” Eberly said.

But he added that anyone who currently serves in Annapolis or at the county level will have to weigh a run for the congressional seat at the expense of not being able to return to the seat they have now.

“In order to run in the primary for that seat, you’re not going to be able to run in the primary for what may be a seat that you currently hold,” Eberly said. “Do you want to give that up for the chance at winning this?”

Which means it’s possible the list of names mentioned above will see some subtractions, as well as additions, in the weeks ahead.