It is time to sign up for this year’s Marine Corps Marathon

Last year, the race swelled from just over 25,000 participants to around 40,000 runners. Organizers plan to keep it that large this year.

Long distance runners might need to make a sprint to their computers. Registration for the Marine Corps Marathon opened Monday morning and organizers expect it to sell out quickly.

Last year, the race swelled from just over 25,000 participants to around 40,000 runners. Organizers plan to keep it that large this year.

“We’re hoping to keep with it, because we also want to hold on to our title as the third largest marathon in the United States,” said Amber Traunero, marketing manager for the Marine Corps Marathon.

“Registration is never a guarantee — we will sell out. I know in my heart of hearts, we will. Last year it took us about a month,” Traunero said.

A few new additions will be coming to this year’s race, including possible corral starts, rather than every racer starting at the same time.

“Separating them by a couple of minutes. That way it’s a little bit more of a staggered approach versus everybody going out all at one time,” she said.

The race expo this year will also change venues, moving to the National Building Museum.

“We’re actually going to do it across four days instead of two,” Traunero said. “That way we can accommodate everybody, especially the size of race we are. We want to make sure that everybody has a chance to get in.”

She said the course attracts folks running their first 26.2-mile race and keeps veteran runners coming back.

“The People’s Marathon” is often a choice for first-time runners because of its relatively flat course, iconic views of D.C. and Northern Virginia landmarks as well as the Marines who cheer along the way.

“You have 26 miles where these are your very best friends in the whole wide world that are going to be there for you, no matter what, to give you water, your food and your medal at the end of the day,” Traunero said.

The 51st Marine Corps Marathon will be held Oct. 25. Runners can sign up online.

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