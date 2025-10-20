The race has many aspects that set it apart from your typical 26.2 mile run, and none more so than its “Wear Blue Mile,” commemorating fallen service members.

In just six days, runners will take over the streets of D.C. and Arlington, Virginia, for the 50th Marine Corps Marathon, and one of the highlights of the race is the commemorative “Wear Blue Mile.”

As runners approach the halfway mark of the race, they will turn calm and silent — Mile 12 on Haines Point in the District has no crowd and no cheering. Instead, a sea of blue signs showing the picture and name of a fallen service member will line the route, along with family members of the deceased.

Every few paces runners will see another face, another name and another date of death, and even the age of the service member when they were killed. On each “Faces of the Fallen” poster is also an American flag with a black ribbon.

John Cox, who has run the race 39 times, said the Blue Mile is a relatively new addition, but a very moving one.

“You can’t help but be impacted by it, because there’s so many faces and their sacrifice was for you,” Cox told WTOP. “And you see the reactions of the people who are running for individual people who are there, and they stop and acknowledge, and have their moments. It’s sobering for me.”

Two runners this year have not only passed by the faces numerous times, but they have also volunteered at the 12th mile, setting up signs and spending time with the military families who sit alongside the remembrances of their loved ones.

“To stand there holding the flag representing one of our fallen warriors … we watched literally the entire race,” Andrew Dalbey, who volunteered with his wife in 2023, said. “We saw the emotions of every runner. We had people coming up, the sweeper bus had actually passed them, and they’re like, ‘You know what? I’d heard about the blue mile and I just wanted to get to this point.'”

Dalbey said the mile is a “special section” that started in 2012, and that “basically, they’ve been out there at the Marine Corps Marathon ever since.”

“Wear blue: run to remember,” the organization behind the emotional mile, was founded in 2010 by several military spouses and family members who lost loved ones in combat.

Now when they place the blue posters on the route, they also add the service members who have died by suicide.

“Which is incredible. It’s important to remember them as well,” Dalbey said.

One such Marine who will be honored is Caleb Murfield, who died by suicide in 2007.

His father, Loren Murfield, will be a Blue Mile runner this year and told WTOP, “Caleb will have a poster on mile 12. My wife is going to be holding his flag on the tribute mile.”

This will be Murfield’s first time running the Marine Corps Marathon and seeing this stretch.

“I suspect, knowing how I run and, at 70 years old, how my body is taxed, I’m not sure how emotional I will be at the time, but I’ve already shed many tears over what it will look like,” Murfield said. “I’ve seen posters, I’ve seen pictures. I’ve already had that emotion, and I’m sure for the rest of my life, I will remember it.”

Other first-time runners, such as Navy veteran Kylie Vitukevich, will experience the Blue Mile for the first time this year.

“I think I’m most excited to see that. I’ve heard that it’s a very overwhelming, in a good way, spot to run,” she said.

Margaret Gill, a fellow first-time runner, said, “I think it puts into perspective how you have something big, like the military or marathon runners, and you can just break it down into individual people. So, taking the time to see those names, see those pictures, it lets you really get more intimate with what’s happening and who’s involved.”

