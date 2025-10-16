This couple has a bigger mission than the finish line during this year’s Marine Corps Marathon

One couple is venturing to the starting line not only with the goal of finishing this year’s marathon, but also honoring and advocating for the recognition of two fallen Marines, who died as heroes.

The 50th Marine Corps Marathon is less than a month away, and here at WTOP, we are highlighting some of the inspiring people that are running to that start line and what brought them there.

One couple is venturing to the starting line, not only with the goal of finishing this year’s marathon, but also honoring and advocating for the recognition of two fallen Marines, who died as heroes.

Andrew and Shelley Dalbey have run the Marine Corps Marathon before, but this year, they return from a slight hiatus and will continue to run as part of Team Jordan.

The group honors Lance Cpl. Jordan Haerter and Cpl. Jonathan Yale. Both men were killed on April 22, 2008, in Ramadi, Iraq.

Their two battalions were switching places at the Joint Security Station. Both men were standing guard at the entry control point when a large truck accelerated toward the gates. It did not stop on command and both men fired until it stopped and a suicide bomber detonated a 2,000-pound blast that killed them both.

“They had six seconds to stop a suicide bomber,” Andrew told WTOP. “They saved the lives of 150 Marines and Iraqi police officers.”

They were both posthumously awarded the Navy Cross and now this group, lead by Haerter’s mother, advocates for the two young men to receive the congressional Medal of Honor.

Speaking about the two fallen Marines’ families, Shelley said, “Nothing in my life has changed my life as much as these events have shaped and changed their lives.”

“They deserve to have their kids and their brothers remembered,” she added.

The couple and the other members of Team Jordan will all sport similar shirts honoring Lance Cpl. Haerter. They will also pay respects at his remembrance on the “Wear Blue Mile” where many fallen service members are honored.

This race and cause have special meaning for Andrew, as he was also a Marine. For the entire 26.2-mile race, he will carry the American flag complete with streamers with the names of both service members.

“In training, I will typically carry an eight-pound dumbbell just to develop the arm fatigue, the stamina for it,” Andrew said.

While they have raced the streets before, this is the first Marine Corps Marathon for Shelley since beating cancer a few years ago.

“Surgery was sufficient, but it took a while, because it was an abdominal surgery, so it took a while to get past that,” she told WTOP.

Though the Dalbeys have raced other marathons across the country, they keep coming back to the Marine Corps Marathon. This will be the ninth time Andrew has run with the Marines.

“It’s the power of this race. It’s the Marines that are out there cheering you on. … There’s no other race like it,” Andrew said.

Both said that this is a milestone in a personal fitness journey as well, as both have lost over 50 pounds in preparation for the marathon.

