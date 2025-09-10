Live Radio
Marine Corps Marathon 2025: Tell us why you are running

September 10, 2025, 12:15 PM

More than 20,000 runners from 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and 63 countries will take part in the Marine Corps Marathon on Oct. 26.

WTOP is currently looking for people registered to run the race. Throughout the month of October, we will highlight participating individuals in stories on air, online and on our social channels.

Why are you running? What motivates you?

If you or someone you know has an interesting story to tell, fill out the form below.

In the meantime, check out some of WTOP’s features on past runners.

