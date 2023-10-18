Single dad and former Marine ‘grunt’ running Marine Corps Marathon’s 50K knows all about overcoming adversity

While thousands will run 26.2 miles of the Marine Corps Marathon in D.C., there are some who will tack on some additional miles and run 50 kilometers — including this former Marine from Maryland.

Former Marine Phil Pinti is accustomed to taking in a little bit more both on the racecourse and in life. And, he’s no stranger to the twists and turns of both.

“Slow is smooth and smooth is fast” is the main piece of advice that Pinti would give to many new runners who will attempt the Marine Corps Marathon for the first time.

That means slowing everything down, including our breathing, and taking stock of what’s around you, especially the other people running the race with you.

“You realize that it’s ultimately not just about yourself; you’re a part of this running community,” Pinti said during a video chat — his running medals can be seen in the background.

Pinti said the marathon is not just about running for him; it’s about courage, commitment and overcoming adversity.

In 2016, Pinti’s wife, Jennifer, was diagnosed in stage 4 lung cancer. She was just 33 years old.

“Six months after her cancer diagnosis, she lost her life,” Pinti said.

Now a single father, Pinti said he sees running and the discipline behind it as a key lesson that he imparts on his children.

“To me and for my family, running is really important, and being healthy and taking care of ourselves,” Pinti said.

Since his wife’s death, Pinti has immersed himself into the ultrarunning community, taking on even longer distances than 26.2 miles. He has run several 50-mile races and even one 100-mile race.

“It took me, I think, a little over 29 hours. And you know, your forward motion keeps going no matter. I was running the entire time,” said Pinti, commenting on the remarkable sturdiness of the human body.

Pinti served as a USMC 0311 Rifleman, or as he proudly says, “a grunt.”

When marathon organizers offered the 50K race for the first time in 2019, he thought it was a no-brainer.

“If the Marine Corps was going to add a few extra miles to it, why wouldn’t I sign up for it?” Pinti said.

He has run it every year, even during the virtual pandemic era races. Although the race was held on D.C. streets, the Ellicott City, Maryland, native still showed up.

“We felt like it wouldn’t have been a true Marine Corps Marathon without running it in D.C. So we went down there and did it,” Pinti said.

The “Wear Blue Mile” sticks out in Pinto’s mind as one of the more memorable and humbling portions of the people’s race.

For the stretch, posters of fallen troops are displayed.

“There are family members and spouses and parents of fallen troops in there, holding American flags over the roadway. And some family members have really big smiles,” Pinti said. “Others have tears streaming down their face. It’s just incredibly moving and powerful.”

The loss is something Pinti can relate to, but he does not consider the race a somber affair.

“To me running this thing year after year, it gives me something to strive for. It’s a celebration to me,” Pinti said. “It’s just a complete celebration of what it means to be a runner, what it means to take care of yourself and to live a life fully.”