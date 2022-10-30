MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Marine Corps Marathon returns to DC area after 3-year pandemic hiatus

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

October 30, 2022, 4:29 AM

Runners are off to the races Sunday in the D.C. area for the first in-person Marine Corps Marathon in three years.

The 47th annual version of the marathon kicks off at 7:15 a.m. on Virginia Route 110 between Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon. Sunday’s race is the first time the race will be held in the D.C. area since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 20,000 runners will wind through Rosslyn, cross over the Key Bridge into D.C. and run through Georgetown, Rock Creek Park and the National Mall before returning to Crystal City in Virginia for the race’s home stretch.

New to this year’s race is the Runners Village — a centralized location in Pentagon City where runners can drop off bags, hydrate and use the restroom before the race.

Road closures will be affecting large parts of Arlington and segments of Northwest and Southwest D.C. beginning as early as 3 a.m. and going until 5 p.m. You can read the full list of roads affected here.

A map of the race route. (Courtesy Marine Corps Marathon)

Metro will also operate free shuttle buses from Blue and Yellow line stations south of Reagan National Airport to the Runners Village beginning at 5 a.m.

There will be plenty of spots for spectators to take in the race, including the Lincoln Memorial, Smithsonian museums along the National Mall and the Marine Corps War Memorial.

The race will conclude at 3 p.m.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

