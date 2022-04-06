RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Killings could bring Russia more sanctions | Burned, piled bodies found in Bucha | Banning new investments in Russia | Photos
Home » Marine Corps Marathon » Missed out on Marine…

Missed out on Marine Corps Marathon registration? 10K opens Wednesday

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 6, 2022, 11:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Attention D.C. runners: If you missed your chance to register for the Marine Corps Marathon, or you find 26.2 miles just a bit too daunting, you can still register for the Marine Corps Marathon 10K.

Registration for the MCM10K opens at noon Wednesday, April 6. The shorter race also takes place on the same day as the full marathon — Sunday, Oct. 30. The 10K route starts on the National Mall and finishes at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial.

Registration for the full in-person marathon was filled last week, after around 20,000 runners from around the world claimed spots.

The 10K race (which is 6.2 miles) is open to runners 7 and up. Registration costs $65.

This fall marks the first time the iconic Marine Corps Marathon and other race events will be held in person after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a virtual option for the full marathon, the 10K and a 50K race are also available.

Truly ambitious runners can opt for the “Trifecta” opportunity, which means running either the marathon or the 50K in person and completing the other races virtually.

If you want to get the kids involved, the MCM Kids Run will take place the day before the big race — Saturday, Oct. 29, in Arlington. The kids race is open to participants between the ages of 5 and 12. Registration costs $15.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies take action to improve federal services for transgender Americans

Meet the Navy's top oceanic and atmospheric expert

State Dept launches new bureau in broader effort to elevate its cyber mission

TSP participants could save longer under Secure Act 2.0

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up