Missed out on Marine Corps Marathon registration? 10K opens Wednesday

Attention D.C. runners: If you missed your chance to register for the Marine Corps Marathon, or you find 26.2 miles just a bit too daunting, you can still register for the Marine Corps Marathon 10K.

Registration for the MCM10K opens at noon Wednesday, April 6. The shorter race also takes place on the same day as the full marathon — Sunday, Oct. 30. The 10K route starts on the National Mall and finishes at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial.

Registration for the full in-person marathon was filled last week, after around 20,000 runners from around the world claimed spots.

The 10K race (which is 6.2 miles) is open to runners 7 and up. Registration costs $65.

This fall marks the first time the iconic Marine Corps Marathon and other race events will be held in person after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a virtual option for the full marathon, the 10K and a 50K race are also available.

Truly ambitious runners can opt for the “Trifecta” opportunity, which means running either the marathon or the 50K in person and completing the other races virtually.

If you want to get the kids involved, the MCM Kids Run will take place the day before the big race — Saturday, Oct. 29, in Arlington. The kids race is open to participants between the ages of 5 and 12. Registration costs $15.