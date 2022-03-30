Marine Corps Marathon officially sells out

The first in-person Marine Corps Marathon in three years has sold out, according to the race's organizers.

The first in-person Marine Corps Marathon in three years has sold out, according to the race’s organizers.

Close to 20,000 runners from all 50 states, 47 countries and D.C. will hit the course for the 47th iteration of the marathon on Oct. 30.

“We are thrilled to announce that the 47th MCM is officially sold out, highlighting that our running community is itching to run alongside our marines and sailors throughout our nation’s capital once again,” said Rick Nealis, director of the Marine Corps Marathon Organization.

The field filled up fast: Registration for the race had been open for roughly a month and half before organizers said it was at capacity.

Those who didn’t register in time with the general public can still run the race by participating in the MCM Charity Program.

There is also space for virtual marathon entries, as well as for live and virtual entries for the MCM50K. You can register for those here.