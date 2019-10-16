Metro to open early for Marine Corps Marathon

Metro is opening early to accommodate the thousands of runners and spectators who gather in Virginia and D.C. for the 44th Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 27. Here's what you need to know.

Metrorail

Metrorail will open two hours early at 6 a.m. and will provide extra Blue and Yellow Line trains in anticipation of the crowds.

The closest station to the marathon and 50K start line is Pentagon Station on the Blue and Yellow lines. The station will be exit only until 8:30 a.m. Pentagon City Station is another alternative for riders trying to get to the start line.

The closest stations to the start of the 10K are Archives-Navy Memorial and L’Enfant Plaza.

Arlington Cemetery station will be closed until approximately 8:30 a.m.

There will be additional Yellow Line trains between Huntington and Mt. Vernon Square stations from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

There will be additional Blue Line train between Franconia-Springfield and Stadium-Armory station from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Metrobus

Metrobus service to and from the Pentagon Bus Terminal will be diverted to Pentagon City on Saturday until 2 p.m. and on Sunday until 4 p.m.

Metrobus service from the Rosslyn Bus Terminal will be relocated to Oak Street on Sunday from 4 a.m. to about 6 p.m.

To avoid long lines at the stations and terminals, Metro recommends buying a SmarTrip card loaded with enough money for the entire day. SmartTrip cards can be purchased at vending machines located at station entrances or at commuter stores and participating stores.

