Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years

Look back at more than 40 years of photos from the Marine Corps Marathon, including winners, volunteers, Marines, spectators and thousands of runners.

WASHINGTON — Marine Corps Marathon participants are encouraged to “run with purpose, finish with pride” — and runners have been doing that for decades during the annual race through the D.C. area.

Look back at more than 40 years of photos from “The People’s Marathon,” including winners, volunteers, Marines, spectators and thousands of runners.

Farley Simon wins the 1983 Marine Corps Marathon. Simon, a Marine Corps gunnery sergeant, was the first U.S. marine to win the Marine Corps Marathon. (Courtesy Marine Corps Marathon)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.