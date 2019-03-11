202
Calling all Marine Corps Marathon runners: Tell WTOP your story

03/11/2019 10:45am
On October 27, 2019, 30,000 runners will take to the streets of D.C. and Virginia to run the 44th Marine Corps Marathon. Some run for fitness and some run for fun, but all run with purpose.

WTOP is looking for runners to feature in an upcoming on-air and online special report. If you or someone you know has an interesting story to tell, fill out the form below.

In the meantime, check out some of WTOP’s features on past runners.

Marine Corps Marathon Stories

