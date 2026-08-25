Sterling man charged in fentanyl case linked to Park View High School overdoses, sheriff says

A Sterling, Virginia, man accused of distributing fentanyl was arrested after a Loudoun County investigation linked him to student overdoses.

A Sterling, Virginia, man has been arrested and charged in a fentanyl distribution investigation that the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said is connected to overdoses involving Park View High School students.

The sheriff’s office said Isaac Melendez-Carranza, 31, was charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of sale of drugs near certain properties.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told WTOP that Melendez-Carranza is in the U.S. illegally and that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement “has placed a detainer on him.”

Investigators with the Drug and Gang Unit identified Melendez-Carranza as a suspected dealer connected to overdoses involving Park View High School students in May, according to the sheriff’s office.

Melendez-Carranza was taken into custody Aug. 20 after deputies executed search warrants. During those searches, the sheriff’s office said deputies seized around 100 narcotics pills as well as U.S. currency.

Melendez-Carranza is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.