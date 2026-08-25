University of Maryland predicts 30% decline in new grad students due to Trump visa restrictions

The University of Maryland, College Park, could face a decline of as much as 30% of its newly admitted graduate students this fall, thanks to a new visa restriction proposed by the Trump administration this summer.

The University of Maryland, College Park, could face a decline of as much as 30% of its newly admitted graduate students this fall, thanks to a new visa restriction proposed by the Trump administration this summer.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore, is in a similar boat: Officials estimated a 38% enrollment decline of international students last year, and predict that this fall’s numbers, which aren’t yet finalized, will face a sharp decline.

That’s according to two filings submitted by the public universities last week as part of a federal lawsuit. Several higher education organizations and unions sued the Trump administration this month over a policy that would limit the length of international student visas to four years. The policy is set to take effect in mid-September.

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