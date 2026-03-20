Loud explosion heard in Leesburg on Friday night

A loud noise with a flash of light was heard in Leesburg, Virginia, on Friday night.

A loud noise with a flash of light was heard in Leesburg, Virginia, on Friday night.

Reports came in around 10:50 p.m. from central Leesburg.

Laura Rinehart, a public information officer with Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, confirmed with WTOP that it was not a gas explosion. She added that officials with police, the fire department and Dominion Energy went to the scene and saw no smoke or flames.

A spokesperson with Dominion Energy also told WTOP that no reports were made by the company’s Regional Operations Center’s servicemen.

It is currently unclear what caused the loud noise. Emergency personnel are continuing to investigate.

Multiple listeners reported that the sound shook their homes or their heard a loud “whooshing” sound. The flash of light was visible as far as Sterling, Purcellville and Poolesville, Maryland.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.