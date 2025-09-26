Loudoun Co. weighs historical marker to recognize first documented lynching

The state highway historical marker would be placed in the northernmost portion of Loudoun County at Point of Rocks to tell the story of 25-year-old Page Wallace.

Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors has voted to authorize a feasibility study to install a historical marker recognizing the third of three documented lynchings of Black men in the Virginia county.

The state highway historical marker would be placed in the northernmost portion of the county, across the Potomac River from Point of Rocks, Maryland, near the Potomac River, to tell the story of 25-year-old Page Wallace, a Black man, who was killed in February 1880.

This past July, a marker memorializing the 1902 lynching death of 25-year old Charles Craven was installed in Leesburg. In 2019 the county dedicated a memorial, also in Leesburg, to 14-year-old Orion Anderson, who was killed in 1889.

“Page Wallace — we know there was probably more than three — who were lynched within the boundaries of Loudoun County,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, during a Sept. 16 meeting, before the vote to approve the study. “For the other two people, there’s already a marker up, so this is the last of three markers we will put up for that purpose.”

Staff from the board will work with the Heritage Commission, Loudoun Freedom Center and the Loudoun branch of the NAACP to determine the feasibility of a marker commemorating Wallace’s lynching.

What happened to Page Wallace?

According to the staff proposal, “In February 1880, a Black man named Page Wallace was lynched in northern Loudoun County, Virginia, without due process in a court of law — without trial to deliver a verdict or the ability to defend himself.”

Research of archived news coverage, compiled by James Madison University, shows Wallace broke out of the Leesburg jail in January 1880, where he was serving time for raping a Black woman the previous fall.

Two days later, he allegedly raped a married, white woman. Approximately a week later he was seen in a Maryland saloon, where he allegedly confessed to the crime, before being taken to jail by bystanders.

Virginia’s governor requested Wallace be returned to the Commonwealth to stand trial.

According to the Daily Dispatch, when Wallace was transported across the Potomac River, a crowd of more than 100 masked men wrestled Wallace way from the Loudon County sheriff.

In the JMU summary of archived news coverage, “The mob took Wallace and dragged him for three hundred yards to the spot where he allegedly assaulted (the victim) and then hanged him to a sycamore tree.”

The woman, who had identified Wallace as her attacker when he was seized by the mob, “was accorded the privilege of firing the first shot at his swinging and almost lifeless body,” before 15 to 20 other shots riddled his body.

To “address the history of racial violence, the Board has supported significant efforts to educate the public about this history of injustice,” according to the staff report. An approximate location and draft language for the historical marker will be provided to the Board as part of the recommendations and findings of the feasibility study.

